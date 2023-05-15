Blake Lively who is currently happily married to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and is busy raising a family, but there was a time when he enjoyed a whirlwind romance with superstar Leonardo DiCaprio. When the duo started dating, the actress was just 24, and their romance only lasted for a year. However, do you know what was the real reason behind their breakup? Many reports claimed that Blake was not ready to take the relationship to the next. Scroll below to find out the truth.

Blake and Leo first met in November 2010 and then reunited in the May of the following year and felt a connection. The duo then began started dating each other and their romance took them around the world to many places, including Sydney, Disneyland, and among others. However, enjoying each other company for a few months, they decided to part ways, and less than one year later, Blake decided to marry Ray, which left their fans shocked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, what went wrong between Blake Lively and the Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio? An insider in the year 2011 told US Weekly the possible reason behind their split and revealed, “Blake wasn’t ready to move to the next level. It was just too much, too quickly.”

According to Us Weekly’s insider, it was Leonardo DiCaprio was looking for something serious and wanted to marry. The source revealed, “He’s looking for someone to eventually start a family with …That’s not where she’s at. She’s only 24!” The insider also revealed that Leo was quite more mature than Blake Lively and were not in the same place.

Well, despite the claims of the insider, it was Blake Lively who took the plunge and went on to marry Ryan Reynolds in just less than one year after parting ways with Leo.

What are your thoughts on the reason behind Blake Lively’s breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio? Let us know in the comment section below!

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Once Recalled A Director Asking Her To “Take Off Her Shirt & Show B**bs”, She Said: “I Remember My Heart Beating Out…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News