Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson is most famous for her modelling work in Playboy magazine. She also played the role of C.J. Parker on the popular television series Baywatch from 1992 to 1997. She has established herself as a s*x symbol in Hollywood.

Pamela is no stranger to controversies as she isn’t shy about doing what she wants, even when it stirs up fierce backlash. She also made headlines for her affairs with Tommy Lee, Rick Salomon, Marcus Schenkenberg, Adil Rami and many others.

Interestingly, Ex-PSG star Adil Rami’s old teammate revealed that Pamela Anderson used to have s*x with him multiple times a day, and the number will shock you. The French defender dated Anderson for two years until their relationship ended in 2019.

The ex-Baywatch star, who had previously turned down Rami’s marriage proposal, later referred to him as a “monster” after the couple’s acrimonious breakup. And as his former teammate Aleksandr Kokorin has since disclosed, it appears Rami was only too eager to divulge information about his relationship with Pamela Anderson.

Kokorin played with Rami at the Russian club Sochi after the former Playboy model had dumped him. As reported by Mirror. UK, Aleksandr Kokorin, in a conversation with Ukrainian footballer Aliyev Oleksandr, said: “Rami told us a lot of interesting things about Pamela Anderson. Of course, everybody was interested in what their relationship was like in bed. Rami said that Pamela was the best woman he’d had in his life. He said that he and Pamela used to have s*x 12 times a night.”

Adil Rami and Anderson went through an acrimonious break-up in 2019. At that time, the latter revealed that he had been involved in more than one relationship simultaneously. The actress took to Instagram and wrote, “The last (more than 2 years) of my life have been a big lie.”

