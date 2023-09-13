After a three year hiatus, Ayushmann Khurrana is back in the thick of things. Though 2020 was still somewhat okay for him with Shubh Mangal Zayad Saavdhan at least scoring a half century and then Gulabo Sitabo being the first Bollywood film to arrive straight on OTT after being planned for theatrical release (albeit mired in controversies), 2021 and 2022 were bad with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero emerging as flops and disasters. Dream Girl 2 seemed like his last chance to excel and thankfully, it all worked out.

The film has entered the 100 Crore Club and that too when Gadar 2 was creating rampage all over, and then there was threat of Jawan looming large over its head. Still, the film took the brave step of arriving right in the middle of all this action and still ended up not just doing good business but also going past the 100 crores mark.

With this, Ayushmann now has four centuries to his name.

Let’s take a look at the lifetime total of the 100 Crore Club successes scored by the actor:

Dream Girl – 142.26 crores Badhaai Ho – 138 crores Bala – 117 crores Dream Girl 2 – 100 crores* (Still playing)

While Dream Girl 2 is right at the top, Dream Girl 2 has stepped in at the fourth position. This is where it would stay though since it will score lesser than Bala. Still, this is good enough because Bala came in the wake of five back to back successes that Ayushmann had scored back then whereas Dream Girl 2 has come after five back to back disappointments.

One now waits to see what does Ayushmann pick up next since there is a great deal of suspense around that. He hasn’t signed any new movie so far, and even if he has then there hasn’t been any official announcement yet. He has experimented with different kind of roles but then his success has come with comedies. Will he pick a comedy next or something else? Well, we would know soon.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

