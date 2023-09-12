Shah Rukh Khan is performing like a magician at the Box Office with his action biggie Jawan, casting a number spell multiplying by leaps every single day. The superstar started the year with a bang once he made a thunderous comeback with Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. SRK roared at the Box Office with the film, making a clear statement that he is back and he is here to rule.

Now, with Jawan, SRK has finally claimed his throne as the Box Office King and has achieved a rather unique feat after many years. With the Atlee film, along with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, he will emerge as the superstar with the highest cumulative box office in a year.

The spot has been ruled by Akshay Kumar, who gave four box office marvels in the year 2019. This year, the actor delivered four success stories with Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. While Mission Mangal was a super-duper hit, the other three were clean hits. Kesari collected 151 crore at the box office, and the other three films made glorious entries to the 200 crore club.

Mission Mangal did a lifetime business of 200 crore, Housefull 4 finished at 206 crore, and Good Newwz collected 201.14 crore. Akshay Kumar collectively earned 760 crore at the box office that year.

Shah Rukh Khan has already claimed this spot with Pathaan‘s 543 crore and Jawan’s 319 crore. A total of 862 crore! The superstar will earn 1000+ crore at the Box Office by claiming the throne for a long time, it seems.

Here is who sits below him in the list. While Akshay Kumar has to settle for number 2 with his 760 crore collected in 2019, number 3 spot has been claimed by Ranveer Singh, who earned a whopping 540 crore in the year 2018. His film Padmaavat, also starring Deepika Padukone, collected 300 crore while he earned a super duper hit in Simmba with a lifetime business of 240 crore.

Below Ranveer Singh in the list is Salman Khan at number 4 with a total of 527 crore in the year 2015. This number was earned by Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s 320 crore lifetime business and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s 207 crore at the Box Office. While the former was a super duper hit, the latter earned a hit status.

The fifth spot has been claimed by a brand new entrant that is none other Sunny Deol, with Gadar 2 earning a whopping 515 crore in a few days. It would be interesting to see how this chart would change with the release of Tiger 3 and Dunki (if it stays true to its release date.)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box-office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

