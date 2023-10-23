It was a very important weekend at the Indian box office for Tollywood as two big guns locked horns. Yes, we’re talking about Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ravi Teja clashing with their Bhagavanth Kesari and Tiger Nageswara Rao, respectively. Both films had a good pre-release buzz; however, the numbers that have come after the end of the weekend are somewhat shocking. Keep reading to know more!

This is not the first time Balayya and Teja have clashed at the box office. In January this year, films of both stars arrived during the same period. During the festivities of Sankranti/Pongal, Balayya came with his Veera Simha Reddy. It took a flying start with 30 crores+ net coming in. However, the next day, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya arrived in theatres, which damaged Balayya’s film. Eventually, both films did good business, but Waltair Veerayya was a much bigger success.

Now, the same clash scene has happened, but this time, films of both stars aren’t performing up to the mark. After a good start, Bhagavanth Kesari, released on Thursday, has seen a dip in numbers. Of course, the screen count was affected as Tiger Nageswara Rao arrived on Friday. Even Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is doing rocking business in the Telugu states, giving solid competition to Tollywood releases.

At the end of day 4, Bhagavanth Kesari stands at 41 crores net at the Indian box office, which is a very underwhelming total. The film is carrying a huge budget, and such numbers might give out an unpleasant verdict. After Veera Simha Reddy, these numbers are truly disheartening.

Coming to Tiger Nageswara Rao, the film was an underperformer right from the opening day, and in the first 3 days, it earned just 17 crores net at the Indian box office. Not as huge as Bhagavanth Kesari, but still, the film carries a good enough budget, and it seems that the verdict is very much out in front of everyone.

Upon its release, Bhagavanth Kesari opened to mixed reviews from critics, but word-of-mouth has been decent. So, it seems a clash, and Leo’s run has majorly impacted the collection. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara, it opened to average reviews from critics as well as the audience.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

