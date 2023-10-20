Prabhas and his film Kalki 2898 AD have been grabbing all the headlines since the first look of the film was out. It is rumored that the film based on a dystopian world has the Baahubali superstar playing the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The film is said to be the most expensive film of India, which has been mounted on a budget of 600 crore! However, if all had gone right then, Nag Ashwin‘s film would not have been given this tag, as it would have been with Aamir Khan and his Mahabharata.

A few years back, the PK superstar decided to take a huge responsibility – making a film on Mahabharata. The film was mounted on a budget of 1,000 crore, and it was said that it would be released in parts. Aamir was so involved in the process of the film that he walked out of Rakesh Sharma’s biopic after signing it since he wanted to focus all his energy on the grand epic he was planning.

The said 1000 crore project became the talk of the town. In fact, while there were reports that Aamir could play Lord Krishna in the film, there were murmurs of Salman Khan being considered for the part as well. Subhash K Jha in one of his reports, quoted via a filmmaker who was close to both the actors, “Salman has been keen to do his own version of the Mahabharat. When he heard Aamir is doing it, he offered to pitch in. Aamir has spoken to Salman to play Krishna.”

While Salman Khan was eager to play Lord Krishna, even Shah Rukh Khan showed his interest in the part. In one of his interviews with DNA, the actor was asked about a role he would love to play, and in a jiffy, he replied, “Krishna from Mahabharata.” The Pathaan superstar then confessed, “Krishna from Mahabharata has already been taken by Aamir, so I will not be able to do that.”

So what happened to this 1000 crore film which made all the three Khans of the industry so eager to play Lord Krishna? It all became a dream too big to achieve as Aamir Khan got scared. In an interview with Galatta, the actor confessed, “When you are making a film on Mahabharata, you are not just making a film. You are performing a yagya. It is not just a film. It is much more. And that is why I am not ready for it yet. I am scared of bringing it out. Mahabharata will never let you down, but you may let down Mahabharata.”

The actor further expressed how the project would take at least five years of his career on research and 20 dedicated years to execute the plan in total. Aamir backed off, thinking of it as too big a commitment. And a dream which made all the Khans restless to play Lord Krishna never saw the light of threw day.

While Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan had to let their dream of playing Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, slip away, guess who fortunately got the chance to play Avatars of Vishnu not once but twice? It was none other than the Baahubali star Prabhas.

The Saaho superstar played Lord Ram, an avatar of Vishnu in Adipurush, and is now reportedly playing the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu in Kalki 2898 AD. We guess that is why they say a character and a film choose its actor!

