Kanguva: Suriya VS Bobby Deol's Action-Packed Epic Battle Scene Being Mounted On A Huge Scale - Here's What We Know

Suriya Sivakumar is one of the most famous individuals in the film industry, particularly in the South. His next Kanguva is one of the most anticipated releases. It stars Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Fans of the star have been waiting with bated breath to experience the magic of his epic saga finally. Makers of Kanguva are very aware of the hype around the movie, and they are all out to make the Kanguva one of the biggest films ever. A new report suggests that they have upped the scale of production. Here’s everything we know!

The fantastic teaser for the Magnum opus “Kanguva,” released by Studio Green and Suriya Sivakumar, has caused quite a stir. This outstanding teaser has everything comparable to a Hollywood production, including expertise, creative thinking, original content, an exciting background score, and execution. The teaser alone has left the masses in awe and piqued their curiosity to see more. Interestingly, Kanguva will be a phenomenon that audiences have never seen before, and the creators are going to great lengths to ensure its success.

‘Kanguva’ is undeniably one of the most ambitious films of the year, and the filmmakers have gone to great lengths to ensure that it is a film to remember. Sources from the industry say, “As Kanguva is going to be a massive phenomenon, the makers hired experts from Hollywood for technical departments like action and cinematography. This would ensure the next level action extravaganza in the film.”

Kanguva Plot

Kanguva promises audiences a raw, rustic, and unique visual experience filled with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a grand scale. Vetri Palanisamy did the cinematography, and ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad did the music.

Studio Green has partnered with top distribution companies to release the film on a massive global scale. The film’s release date is set for the second half of 2024.

Kanguva Release Date

The release date for Kanguva has yet to be finalized. However, reports suggest the movie will hit theaters in the second half of 2024. The movie will star Suriya, Bobby Deol & Disha Patani in lead roles.

