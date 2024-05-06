Ever since The Great Indian Kapil Show arrived on Netflix, things have not been great for Kapil Sharma and his team. First, the premiere episode was not welcomed with the grandeur it should have been, and now, after 4 weeks, it makes an exit from Netlix’s Top 10 Global List.

However, the heartbreaking part is that this exit comes along with the best episode of the show to date. Aamir Khan’s episode 5 for the chat show came as a boon that revived the entire aura.

The Great Indian Kapil Show, that was ruling Netflix’s Top 10 Global Charts since its debut in March, had four episodes featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the first, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in the second, Amar Singh Chamkila’s team in the third, Vicky & Sunny Kaushal in the fourth episode.

The best episode of this season arrived with Aamir Khan‘s episode, but after an underwhelming fourth episode with Vicky & Sunny Kausal, the chat show made an exit from Netflix’s global top 10 list.

In total, The Great Indian Kapil Show garnered 8 million views, with four episodes in the four weeks, with its second week earning the maximum views.

The sixth episode of the show featuring Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol has also been an endearing episode, and hopefully, it might help Kapil Sharma redeem its position on Netflix’s global charts since the show is streaming in 140 countries!

Kapil Sharma made his debut on Netflix with his comedy special a few hours back, and this experiment of bringing his entire team to Netflix might not have been successful for many reasons, mainly because of its nature of dropping episodes every week.

The Great Indian Kapil Show might also see an upsurge once the entire season has aired since the OTT audience is now used to binging an entire season in a go. The celebrity chat show arrived in the last week of March and made an entry to the global charts at number 3 with 2.5 million views.

