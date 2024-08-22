It is not uncommon for Bollywood celebrities to not always be in the best of moods when obliging fans for pictures. The same happened with actress-politician Hema Malini when a fan requested her for a picture. For the unversed, Malini attended an event donning an ivory-colored saree, surrounded by many eager fans wanting to click pictures with her.

In a video that has now been going viral, Hema Malini can be seen obliging a woman for a picture while standing next to singer Anup Jalota. However, the woman tries to keep her hand around the Sholay actress’ waist. The actress-politician quickly shrugs the fan’s hands off and looks visibly perturbed. Another man also moves the fan away a little from Malini. Take a look at the video.

However, this behavior by Hema Malini has left the internet divided. While some netizens are left brutally trolling her, others do not see anything wrong in her actions. Many netizens quickly compared her with Jaya Bachchan, who also sometimes lashes out at the paparazzi and fans. A netizen stated, “Jaya bachon Ka elite version” while another netizen added, “Jaya Bachchan ki Behen.” A netizen furthermore said, “Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan are the most grumpy female celebrities.”

RJ Malishka however, came out in support of Hema Malini in the middle of all the trolling. She said, “Don’t touch people without CONSENT. If they are uncomfortable they are. This is not attitude this is decency and space. Just because we see someone on screen a certain way doesn’t mean for a minute that they are not real people who are uncomfortable being touched by strangers without consent.” A netizen also added, “Nothing wrong here. Even I wouldn’t like a stranger putting her hand on my shoulder. People need to understand boundaries & personal space.”

Bollywood celebrities’ behavior towards their fans has always been scrutinized and has paved the way for several debates. Meanwhile, Hema Malini was also recently in the news for her comments on wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from an Olympics tournament due to a slight weight gain. The actress-politician’s comment did not go down well with the masses and seemed insensitive and callous.

