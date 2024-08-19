Strong rumors of separation have circulated around Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a while now. Many blame his family, specifically his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and sister, Shweta Bachchan. But do you know Amitabh Bachchan’s wife also gave a tough time to her daughter because she was allegedly a brat during her childhood? Scroll below for an interesting throwback.

Big B and Jaya tied the knot in 1973. While the wedding was scheduled for a later date, they preponed the ceremonies to enjoy an international trip together, which his father did not allow otherwise. She put her full-fledged acting career on a back seat after marriage to focus on her family. They’re blessed with two children – a daughter, Shweta (1974) and Abhishek (1976).

We have time and again seen Jaya Bachchan lose her calm at the paparazzi and in parliament. As per viral rumors, she also had a big fight with Kriti Sanon at the Ambani wedding. But it seems the journey wasn’t easy for daughter Shweta Bachchan either, who once claimed her mother was more biased towards Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Jaya, Shweta, and Abhishek, once sat down for an interview with Simi Garewal. The host showed them an old interview with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress confessing she has raised her hands on their daughter.

While Big B said he had never raised his hands on his children, Jaya Bachchan admitted, “I have. More on Shweta, really. Poor girl, she got… quite several times.”

When asked about Abhishek, Jaya responded, “Not so much.”

Later, Jaya agreed that she was “mean” after looking at the clip but also defended her act. “Abhishek was naughty, but he was not a…” Abhishek Bachchan added, “A brat.”

The 76-year-old actress-politician also said she raised her hands on Shweta because she spoke ill-mannered. “She was very difficult. If I asked her, ‘Why are you doing this?’ She would respond, ‘Because I feel like it.'”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan recently broke his silence about his rumored divorce from Aishwarya Rai. He claimed the media has blown their reports out of proportion and confirmed he is “still married.”

