Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has turned out to be a monster at ticket windows, dominating all the new releases currently running in Indian theatres. Such a marvelous run has kept it on track to enter the 700 crore club at the worldwide box office, and as per the latest development, it has now hit the 650 crore milestone in just 16 days. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy is winning hearts globally with its content. Riding high on the buzz of the Maddock Supernatural Universe and positive word-of-mouth, the film has achieved several milestones so far, and some exciting feats are going to be unleashed even in the future. Recently, in the overseas market, it crossed 100 crores gross.

Coming to the latest collection update, Stree 2 amassed a whopping 462.85 crores net at the end of 16 days at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 546.16 crores. In overseas, it has earned 104 crores gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at a staggering 650.16 crores gross in just 16 days.

As we can see, Stree 2 will be entering the 700 crore club very soon globally, as a big surge in the collection is expected during the third weekend. In the meantime, it will surpass the lifetime of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (685.19 crores gross) to become the 8th highest-grossing film of all time from Bollywood.

Meanwhile, in India, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer will aim to enter the 500 crore club this weekend. It’s a difficult task, but it’s not impossible considering the crazy trending it witnessed last weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

