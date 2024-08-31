Alien: Romulus Box Office (North America): Despite Two New Entries, This Sci-Fi Horror Flick Retains #2 Spot In Its Second Week

Alien Romulus will continue to trail behind Deadpool and Wolverine during the four-day Labor Day weekend. Despite two new entries debuting on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Alien: Romulus retained its second palace at the domestic box office, grossing over a million dollars. However, sci-fi horror will stay behind Deadpool and Wolverine as the second biggest earner on the Labour day weekend.

On Thursday, Showbiz Direct’s biopic Reagan and Bulmhouse horror film AfrAId opened for preview screenings. Both films failed to rattle the box office, earning south of one million collectively. According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, Alien: Romulus raked in $1.4 million on Thursday, beating Regan and AfrAId’s $525K and $400K preview collection.

The Sci-Fi horror finished its second week in second place behind Deadpool and Wolverine, which grossed $25.4M in its fifth week after taking in $1.6 million on Thursday. The superhero film’s U.S. total stands at $584.3M. Meanwhile, Alien: Romulus has earned $79.4 million at the domestic box office and $231.8 million worldwide.

The two new entries will also fail to break the top three spots at the domestic box office on Labor Day weekend. Reagan is projected to earn $5 million to $6 million in the four-day weekend. Meanwhile, AfrAId is projected to do around $5M. According to Box Office pro Alien: Romulus is tracking to earn $6 million to $10 million in its third weekend of release.

Deadpool and Wolverine will top the chart again on Labor Day Weekend, grossing $12 Million—$14 Million.

Alien Romulus is reportedly eyeing a $100M – $110M run in the U.S.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Channing Tatum On Talking About His “Stripper” Days To Daughter, “When She’s Old Enough To Watch Them…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News