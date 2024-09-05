Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is having a gala run at the worldwide box office and it is enjoying the full benefit of no competition from Bollywood. Today, it completed the third week run on a glorious note and even in the fourth week, it has no potential threat to face. Yes, Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time has arrived but it won’t cause any impact in the Hindi belt. Keep reading to know the detailed report!

The Amar Kaushik directorial has successfully completed 21 days in theatres (till the third Wednesday), and during this journey, it has amassed a gigantic and unbelievable sum for a film belonging to the horror-comedy genre. It clearly shows the power of a sequel and a well-promoted franchise. Also, the well-spread positive word-of-mouth has done wonders for this sequel.

In 21 days, Stree 2 earned a colossal sum of 520.73 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 614.46 crores gross. It’s already an all-time blockbuster in India! In the overseas market, too, the film has attained a blockbuster status and so far, it has raked in a huge 122 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 736.46 crores gross after 21 days.

From here, Stree 2 is very much on track to enter the 800-crore club, and whenever it happens, it’ll become the first-ever horror-comedy from India to enter the 800-crore club. It’s really a big achievement in the history of Indian cinema, and it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes before wrapping up the box office run.

On the list of Bollywood all-time grossers at the worldwide box office, Stree 2 is in the 8th position, and it’ll remain at the same place as crossing PK’s 831.50 crores gross looks impossible.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office Report Card: Stree 2 + Munjya + TBMAUJ: 160 Crores Budget Spent, 447% Profits Already Earned – Maddock Films To Mint 1000 Crores In 2024 Alone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News