It’s been almost three weeks, but the juggernaut of Stree 2 is refusing to calm down. While the entry into the 500 crore club was always on the card, the film did it in record time by witnessing unprecedented growth during the third weekend. And with this smashing entry into the elite club at the Indian box office, Rajkummar Rao has grabbed the 11th spot in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for the detailed report!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

As previously reported, Rajkummar Rao had surpassed Yash, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shahid Kapoor in Star Ranking, with Stree 2 entering the 400 crore club. Now, with the film entering the 500 crore club, the actor has been credited with 100 more points. So, his overall tally has now moved up to 600 points. With this, he has surpassed Sunny Deol’s 500 points.

Rajkummar Rao, with 600 points, has now grabbed the 11th spot in the Star Ranking and has been placed below John Abraham (750 points). From here, entry into the 600 crore club seems possible, but it’s not guaranteed. Even if Stree 2 enters the 600 crore club, Rao won’t be able to beat John as he will fall short of 50 points.

Here’s the breakdown of Rajkummar Rao’s 600 points:

1 film in 100 crore club (Stree) = 100 points

1 film in 500 crore club (Stree 2) = 500 points

Total = 600 points

