Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle joins hands with music maestro AR. Rahman for the global stage. This collaboration has proved that music often bridges generations, and a 23-year-old singer is living proof. Zanai has teamed up with Rahman for his The Wonderment Tour across the US. The young artist is elated to be a part of the music tour, calling it a dream come true to share the stage with one of India’s greatest musical legends.

This collaboration takes place nearly 30 years after her grandmother, Asha Bhosle, teamed with Rahman on the iconic Rangeela (1995) album. Zanai’s confidence is boosted by both legendary singers of the Indian music industry. She was left speechless when the opportunity came her way, yet she felt the weight of carrying Asha Bhosle’s remarkable legacy.

Zanai Bhosle Opens Up About Working With AR Rahman

Speaking about her collaboration with AR Rahman, Zanai Bhosle said, “The moment I heard about the opportunity to work with Rahman sir, I was speechless. But I also felt the weight of responsibility — his compositions are masterpieces, and my grandmother has sung them with unmatched perfection. I didn’t want to fall short,” Zanai says. The encouragement she received from both Rahman and her grandmother gave her the confidence she needed. “They told me to sing in my own style.”

Her first live performance with Rahman took place on May 3 at the tour’s opening concert at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. “That day was life-changing. The audience’s response to both songs I sang filled me with relief, happiness, and a deep sense of accomplishment,” the 23-year-old singer said.

Since then, Zanai has been training rigorously with Rahman’s team. For her, working alongside the Oscar-winning composer is nothing short of transformative. “Anyone in his presence is inspired to become a better musician. You learn something new every single minute,” she added.

Yet, even with Rahman’s mentorship, her grandmother’s influence continues to guide her artistic choices. “The greatest lesson I’ve learnt from her is to be individualistic. She always says, ‘Sing like yourself and trust what feels right.’”

