Paresh Rawal’s Hindi drama The Taj Story has concluded its box office run. There has been a strong competition at the ticket windows. With the reduced screen count and low buzz, Tushar Amrish Goel’s directorial has ended its journey as a losing affair. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did The Taj Story earn in India?

According to the final update, The Taj Story earned 20.33 crores net in its domestic run. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025, and witnessed a 35-day-long run. The Hindi drama faced competition from De De Pyaar De 2, Thamma, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, among other releases, which led to it being sandwiched.

The Taj Story is made on a budget of 25 crores. It recovered around 81% of its reported investments in its lifetime. Unfortunately, with a deficit of 4.67 crores, Paresh Rawal’s film ended its box office journey as a losing affair. Including taxes, the gross total landed at 23.98 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1: 11 crores

Week 2: 6.70 crores

Week 3: 2.10 crores

Week 4: 43 lakhs

Week 5: 10 lakhs

Total: 20.33 crores

Paresh Rawal’s 7th highest-grossing film of all time!

Paresh Rawal has not been very lucky at the box office, despite a ravishing career in Bollywood. He’s yet to debut in the 100 crore club. The Taj Story concluded as his 7th-highest-grossing film of all time in India. It missed out on beating Malamaal Weekly (26.89 crores) by a few crores.

Check out Paresh Rawal’s all-time highest grossers in India (net collection):

Welcome Back (2015): 95.92 crores OMG (2012): 81.5 crores Welcome (2007): 70.15 crores De Dana Dan (2009): 48.14 crores Phir Hera Pheri (2006): 40.80 crores Malamaal Weekly (2006): 26.89 crores The Taj Story (2025): 20.33 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998): 19.19 crores Aankhen (2002): 17.48 crores Hera Pheri (2000): 12.36 crores

The Taj Story Worldwide Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 20.32 crores

Budget recovery: 81%

India gross: 23.98 crores

Overseas gross: 1.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 25.12 crores

