Salman Khan’s cult classic Tere Naam is having a very hard second innings at the box office, proving that nostalgia might not hit right every time! Re-released on February 27, 2026, to celebrate 22 years of Radhe Bhaiya, the film was expected to set the single screens on fire. However, 96 hours later, the fire seems to be more of a flicker.

Radhe Bhaiya’s Ashiqui Mode Fades

Despite the massive fan following and the legendary Radhe haircut craze of the early 2000s, the film is facing rejection at the box office. In fact, the Monday numbers have come in, and still the total net collection of the re-release failed to match the OG opening of 1.9 crore!

Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, March 2, Tere Naam re-release earned only 10 lakh at the box office. In total, the four-day total of Salman Khan’s Ashiq mode stands at 85 lakh only!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 20 lakh

Day 2: 25 lakh

Day 3: 30 lakh

Day 4: 10 lakh

Total: 85 lakh

Tere Naam VS Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release

Comparing the two tragic romantic dramas, Tere Naam’s four-day total is only 18% of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release’s opening day of 4.5 crore! While Salman Khan’s film was a phenomenon in 2003, we tried decoding three reasons why it failed with its re-release!

The Ramadan Factor

Salman Khan has arguably the largest fanbase in the country. The re-release has coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, a period where theatrical footfalls traditionally dip significantly in mass circuits. Without the Bhai-fans flocking to the evening and night shows, the film is losing out on its core audience.

Limited Screen Count

Unlike the massive re-release of Tumbbad, Tere Naam has arrived with a very restricted release. While the true Radhe fanbase resides in the single-screen heartlands of B and C centers, the number of shows in these cities is very limited.

The Fatigue!

In 2026, there is a very small chance that people have not overconsumed Tere Naam. It is readily available on streaming platforms and is the go-to film on TV channels as well! It is too fresh to hit the nostalgia yet!

