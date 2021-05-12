Bollywood celebrities enjoy a massive fan following and lavish lifestyle. While they earn a hefty paycheque for their work in films, they also make investments in other business which sometimes backfires and ended up becoming almost bankrupt.

However, these Bollywood celebrities didn’t let setbacks stand in their way for long. So here are some of the stars who took their misfortunes in a stride and recovered from them. Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B established Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL) in 1996 and by 1999 found itself in a financial mess. He then approached BIFR (Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction) to be rated as a sick company. The Shahanshah of Bollywood found himself officially bankrupt and all his properties were mortgaged. He also shared a post on his blog, “In the year 2000, when the entire world was celebrating the new century, I was celebrating my disastrous fortune. There were no films, no money and no company.” The veteran actor came out of bankruptcy when he was offered Kaun Banega Crorepati, and Mohabattein.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri produced the science fiction superhero film Ra. One at the budget of Rs 150 crore. But unfortunately, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. The actor wasn’t left with much. Reportedly, King Khan even signed blank cheques during the production of this film. However, he then quickly recovered from bankruptcy with Don 2 and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood comeback with Ishkq in Paris in 2013, which was produced by her own production company. However, the film did not well at the box office as expected. The film’s failure left her in a bad state financially. However, her close friend and Bollywood’s Godfather, Salman Khan stepped in and helped her out of the situation.

Raj Kapoor

Mera Naam Joker, which was released in 1970, became an iconic film and fetched international acclamation for Raj Kapoor, but the film tanked at the box office. During a conversation with IANS, Rishi Kapoor recalled Raj Kapoor’s passion for making films and said, “We were in severe problems. Then he made a film called Bobby with a new boy and a new girl, which was a huge risk after seeing the failure of Mera Naam Joker. But it became super hit and that is when his friends and my uncles insisted on him to buy a house.”

Govinda

Govinda is one of the highly successful actors in Bollywood. He ruled the box office in the 90s and early 2000s. But his career soon came to end. He received no film offers for 3-4 years. He soon found himself in debt and even broke down in front of the press. The Coolie No.1 actor made a comeback with Salman Khan’s film Partner, which got him back on his feet.

