The highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion special episode has been released on ZEE5 in India on Thursday at noon. Die-hard fans of the American sitcom are now taking a trip down memory lane. The reunion special has been finally released after getting delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The main cast members of the American sitcom, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be seen recounting memories from the time they filmed the original ten seasons. But did you know how much earned for the reunion special? Read on to know.

Advertisement

As reported by AP News, each of the six Friends actors have received a remuneration of USD 2.5 million for the reunion episode, which was filmed over two days. This figure boils down to INR 18.19 crore. Ben Winston has directed the unscripted special and also executive produced along with Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

Recently, the director opened up about why Paul Rudd, Cole Sprouse and other special appearances made by other stars were not included in the show. Talking to The Wrap, he said, “Well, we couldn’t have everybody on, because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes. And you’ve got to pay attention — the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members. So you can’t have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in ‘Friends’ over the years. Sadly, we couldn’t get everybody in.”

The Friends Reunion filmmaker also said, “You know, we did invite some people who weren’t able to make it. It’s a complicated time to be making television now because, you know, some people couldn’t fly internationally, some people were on other TV or film shoots, some people are in bubbles on stuff.”

Ben Winston further said, “I think during a pandemic, it’s really hard to get everybody where you want to be. And the other thing, of course, is we have no flexibility. It was one night that those six [main cast members] were available. The timing of it was incredibly difficult. So, you know, if you weren’t available on the seventh of April at 8 p.m., then, sadly, they weren’t able to be part of it. Yeah, we couldn’t get everybody in. It’s just one of those things. I hope people will think about all the great things that are in there rather than the things that aren’t.”

Must Read: Friends Reunion: Paul Rudd, Cole Sprouse Weren’t A Part Because There Were ‘Too Many Cameos’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube