FRIENDS Reunion episode is live and it’s better than what we expected. 17 years later, absolutely nothing has changed including their love for each other. In the episode, Jennifer Aniston who played the role of Rachel and David Schwimmer who played the role of Ross confessed that they were crushing hard on each other in the first season.

Yes, their off-screen chemistry was just as good as on-screen. The two confessed their love for each other in the reunion episode and how it was back then for them to shoot having feelings for each other.

James Corden hosted the special and like a true FRIENDS fan, he couldn’t control but ask if the six of them ever had feelings for each other. Jennifer Aniston nervously chuckles and says, “Well, I mean, David…” and then David Schwimmer takes the charge and continues.

The actor then confesses and says, “The first season, we, I had a major crush on Jen. [Jennifer adds to the same and says, “It was reciprocated.”] At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that but we both…”

Matt LeBlanc interrupts in the conversation and says, “Bullsh*t” and everyone bursts into laughter.

Jennifer Aniston then adds to David Schwimmer’s confession and says, “No! I just remembered. Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.’ Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Well, we wish they would have reciprocated at that point in time. We would have had our real lives Rachel and Ross in that case.

Nevertheless, we really love how Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer always respected each other’s boundaries.

What are your thoughts on Ross and Rachel having a real-life crush on each other? Tell us in the comments below.

