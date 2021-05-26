A Netflix fan but a bookworm at heart? Fortunately, you don’t have to choose! Enjoy the best of both worlds on the streaming giant with this special selection of series inspired by books. View the world of fiction through a different lens as this OTT platform transforms the screen, bringing your favourite characters to life.

Mismatched

Based on the young adult book, ‘When Dimple met Rishi’ by Indian-American author Sandhya Menon, Mismatched is a series about a young woman who dreams of being a tech wizard and a young man searching for his happily-ever-after.

Bridgerton

Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, Bridgerton follows the eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family as they look for love and happiness in London high society. Netflix’s Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

Bard of Blood

An adaptation of Bilal Siddiqi’s novel, Netflix’s Bard of Blood is a series about how years after a disastrous job in Balochistan, a former Indian spy must confront his past when he returns to lead an unsanctioned hostage-rescue mission.

Sacred Games

Based on the critically acclaimed novel by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games is a series that explores how a link in their pasts leads an honest cop to a fugitive gang boss, whose cryptic warning spurs the officer on a quest to save Mumbai from cataclysm.

The Queen’s Gambit

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction.

Shadow & Bone

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

Ray

From a satire to a psychological thriller, four short stories from celebrated auteur and writer Satyajit Ray are adapted for the screen in this Netflix series.

