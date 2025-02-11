The Disney animated feature Mufasa: The Lion King is proving its worth at the box office despite starting slow. It has finally surpassed its rival Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the box office in the United States. The Disney flick has recently surpassed the overseas haul of Dune 2 to become one of the top ten biggest movies of 2024 internationally. Read on for more.

Mufasa will debut on digital platforms in a few days. It was the seventh highest-grossing film of last year and was made on a budget of $200 million. Other movies released at the same time are suffering from the arrival of new releases, but the Disney movie is still hanging in there and performing well in the international market as well.

Now, as per Box Office Mojo, Dune 2 was released in March last year and collected $282.14 million in the United States. The film collected $432.5 million overseas, so its worldwide collection is $714.64 million. Mufasa: The Lion King has surpassed Dune 2’s overseas haul with its impressive collection this weekend.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa collected a solid $8.5 million on its 8th weekend overseas, with a drop of -27.4% from last weekend. The film has, therefore, hit the $436.51 million cume internationally. Mufasa has surpassed Dune 2’s $432.5 million international total to become 2024’s 5th highest-grossing film internationally. The film collected a solid $4 million in the United States this weekend. It secured 4th place on the domestic box office chart. Its domestic cume has hit the $235.29 million mark.

Mufasa: The Lion King has reached the $671.8 million cume worldwide and is expected to cross the $700 million mark globally, eyeing a $700 million $750 million collection in its global run. It is arriving on OTT platforms on February 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

