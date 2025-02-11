As we reported earlier, Captain America: Brave New World’s pre-sales kicked off on Sunday in China. It has been performing well and has collected over $500K from the pre-sales, higher than Deadpool & Wolverine and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Keep scrolling for more.

Julius Onah directed the fourth installment, which is the continuation of the 2021 series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It underwent several changes, including its title. There were several reshoots, and Marvel has been going through a rough patch for the past few years. However, it regained its glory last year with Deadpool & Wolverine after earning over $1 billion at the box office, becoming 2024’s second highest-grossing film worldwide. However, there is still uncertainty around this film as Anthony Mackie will be appearing as Captain America, which has been popularized by Chris Evans. The fans adored Chris in that role, and Mackie has a huge responsibility.

Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Captain America: Brave New World finished the second day of pre-sales on Monday, ahead of its February 14 debut. The previews are scheduled to be held on February 13. It has crossed the $500K mark by earning $521K in two days for the whole of February 13-16. This is higher than Dune 2, Aquaman 2, and even Deadpool & Wolverine.

Check out the two-day pre-sales collections of some of the recent movies below:

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $470K

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $450K

Jurassic World Dominion – $442K

Deadpool & Wolverine – $435K

Aquaman 2 – $188K

Dune 2 – $183K

However, it should be noted that only 28K screenings are presently open with pre-sales open, as the exhibitors are still observing the mega-blockbuster Ne Zha 2 and other films currently running in Chinese theatres.

Pre-sales breakdown of Captain America: Brave New World:

Thursday Previews [Feb 13] – $57K

Opening Day [Feb 14] – $364K

Saturday [Feb 15] – $83K

Sunday [Feb 16] – $18K

This is the first film in the Captain America franchise with Anthony Mackie in the lead role. The much-awaited Captain America: Brave New World is set to be released on February 14.

