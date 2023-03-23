The release of American Psycho caused a stir of controversies as the movie went on to become a cult classic that moviegoers still remember. While there have been many names associated with taking on the role before Christian Bale ultimately grabbed the opportunity, Brad Pitt was also on the list of actors to take on the character of Patrick Bateman. Read on to find out why he was not cast!

It was not only the actors who were the front runners to play the lead. Many producers also discussed the possibility of adapting the original novel on which the movie was based. As the original book could not be a best seller due to the level of violence against women, men, and animals it had, its theatrical adaptation did wonders at the box office.

As Hollywood picked the movie after nine years of the original book was released, it surprisingly had a woman director, Mary Harron. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Harron revealed that Brad Pitt was supposed to play the rich neurotic Patrick Bateman instead of Christian Bale, but it didn’t go well due to creative differences. In the conversation, ‘American Psycho’ author Bret Easton Ellis revealed a young Brad Pitt was supposed to feature with famed body horror director David Cronenberg at the helm.

“David was lovely – is lovely, I still like David – but he had strange demands. He hated shooting restaurant scenes, and he hated shooting nightclub scenes. And he didn’t want to shoot the violence. I ignored everything he said. So, of course, he was disappointed with it and he hired his own writer; that script was worse for him, and he dropped out,” said American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis.

However, the world really enjoyed the adaptation of the novel when Christian Bale took on the role. Even though the movie was surrounded by controversies, the audience still considers it a cult classic movie.

Do you think Brad Pitt would have played the role better or Christian Bale was the perfect cast for American Psycho?

