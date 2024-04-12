Joker 2, aka Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, first teaser trailer dropped this week, and the fans have well received it as it became Warner Bros’s most giant trailer of Warner Bros after their Barbie last year. Keep scrolling for more.

The first film, released in 2019, was about the origin of Arthur Fleck, and Phoenix nailed the role perfectly. He won his first Oscar playing the iconic DC antagonist. He is the second person to receive an Academy Award for playing the Joker after Heathe Ledger for The Dark Knight. The upcoming film introduces Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and her chemistry with Phoenix’s Arthur looks intriguing in the teaser trailer. Check out our trailer review here.

According to Variety’s report, Joker: Folie à Deux’s teaser trailer received 167 million views across all platforms in its first 24 hours. It debuted at Warner Bros’ CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. The report revealed that Joker 2’s trailer surpassed Margot Robbie & Ryan Reynolds led Barbie’s trailer and became one of Warner Bros’ biggest launches in recent years. It became the #1 trending video on YouTube and currently has 18.7 million and still counting.

Joker: Folie à Deux’s teaser trailer was also trending on X [formerly Twitter] for the first 24 hours and was all over the platform with ten terms related to the movie.

Joker: Folie à Deux features Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker. Besides them, the movie also has Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey. As per reports, it was not shot on Imax film cameras; the company has created 12 film prints similar to Dune: Part Two.

It will be released in the Imax 70mm format. Todd Phillips directed the musical, and it is all set to release on October 4.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

