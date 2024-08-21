Alien: Romulus Ending Explained: What The Hybrid Monster Reveals About The Alien Universe

Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus offers a unique twist on the Alien franchise, blending classic horror elements with fresh innovations. Set between Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens, the film takes audiences on a harrowing journey aboard the abandoned Romulus space station.

The story follows a group of teenage Weyland-Yutani personnel, including Rain (Cailee Spaeny), her robotic “brother” Andy (David Jonsson), and her ex Tyler (Archie Madekwe), as they discover the desolate space station. They hope to escape their grueling existence in the mining colony Jackson’s Star, but their plans are quickly thwarted by Facehuggers, Xenomorphs, and other deadly creatures lurking within the station.

As Alien: Romulus nears its end, it appears that Rain, Andy, and Kay (Isabella Mercad) might survive. However, the narrative takes a dark turn when Kay injects herself with alien material, leading to a chilling moment where she gives birth to a hybrid monstrosity. This new creature, a terrifying fusion of Xenomorph and human traits, is more horrifying and sophisticated than anything seen before in the franchise.

With the space station on the brink of crashing into the rings of the colony, Rain and Andy battle for their lives. Andy is gravely injured, and Rain faces off against the hybrid adversary. In a thrilling climax, Rain manages to eject the creature into space, echoing the iconic scene from the original Alien film.

The movie concludes with Rain placing Andy’s wounded body into a cryopod and leaving a log suggesting her uncertain future. The ending revisits classic themes of motherhood and horror from earlier films.

Alien: Romulus may pave the way for sequels or spin-offs. Set in the period between Alien and Aliens, it explores the enigmatic alien ooze first introduced in Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. With strong reviews and robust box office performance, the franchise is poised for further expansion, especially as Disney continues to explore more mature content.

