Bella Hadid Is Grateful To Be Sharing Gigi's Pregnancy Experience: ‘She’ll Never Forget’ It

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid share an unbreakable bond. Although Bella has had to travel for her work, she has been really supportive of Gigi’s pregnancy in every possible way. As per the recent reports, Bella is glad that she could share this experience with her sister Gigi.

Reportedly, 23 years old Bella has spent much of her time with Gigi, 25 in Pennsylvania at their mom, Yolanda Hadid’s farm. She is very grateful that she has got to spend great quality time with sister Gigi during the quarantine period.

As per the report by Hollywood Life, “This is no surprise to anybody though, because their connection is as close as any sisters could be. Bella is very grateful she’s been able to have so much time with Gigi on the farm during the quarantine so that she could share this experience with her. Their lives have always been hectic with their careers that she feels it was meant to be that they had this time together, and it’s something she’ll never forget.”

Another friend close to the sisters told that Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are two peas in a pod. “Bella is really helping out in every way possible. Gigi is so appreciative because as much as it is a special time for Gigi, it is also scary and Bella has been a great outlet for Gigi to just talk to and listen to any advice or concerns she has. Gigi thanks Bella every day for being there for her while she is pregnant. She needs that bond they have because this pregnancy is such a unique and special thing that she wants to share her happiness and concerns with people she loves and Bella is on the top of that list.”

Well, What is your take on this amazing sisterhood of Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid? Do let us know!

