Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Is The Most Complained Movie Of 2019, Some Wanted It To Be Banned!

Last year, a lot of people enjoyed Joaquin Phoenix’s act as the Clown Prince of Crime. He perfectly played DC villain Joker in Todd Phillips’ directorial. The film showed us a different take on Arthur Fleck’s life that we have never seen in any DC movie before.

Joker opened up to great appreciation from critics and fans all over the world. Despite being an R-rated film, the collection made worldwide were abundant. However, some people called it too dark and uncomfortable to watch. Now, it is reported that Joaquin starrer was also the most complained movie of 2019.

As reported by Digital Spy, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) confirmed that Joker is the most complained movie of 2019. BBFC’s annual report stated that there are a total of 20 complaints received related to Joaquin Phoenix. The complaints are regarding the film’s age 15 classification. These complaints mentioned that BBFC should’ve classified this movie in the age bar of 18 because of the violence and tone.

BBFC revealed that some people also felt that Joker should have been banned completely. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer has scenes that include violence, stabbings, shootings and shows blood on the screen. But BBFC thinks the movie doesn’t “dwell on the infliction of pain or injury in a manner that requires an 18”.

They received 149 complaints out of which 20 were for Joker. However, these complaints are nothing compared to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. The film stars Christian Bale and Heath Ledger.

In this 2008 film, Heath played the role of Joker. When the film was released, the number of complaints that the British Board of Film Classification received was over 300.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!