Brooklyn Beckham & Fiancé Nicola Peltz’s Passionate Kiss On A Bicycle Is Truly Redefining Romance!

David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham is currently under the radar. Courtesy, his love life. The ace photographer (21) recently got engaged to Transformers star Nicola Peltz (25). Their latest picture is screaming love and we can’t keep calm!

Amid the lockdown, most of us are away from our partners. However, Brooklyn & Nicola made the big move when they decided to move in together. In fact, the two has parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham’s blessings.

Days after announcing their engagement, Brooklyn Beckham has now shared an adorable picture with his girlfriend. He could be seen enjoying a bicycle ride amid the serene atmosphere.

However, the adorable part is yet to come! Nicola Peltz is on the backseat. The couple steals a kiss in a really ‘creative’ manner. Brooklyn can be seen dressed up in a hoodie and a denim bottom. Nicola, on the other hand, is at her casual best with a grey sweater and yellow hammer pants.

“My angel,” Brooklyn Beckham wrote on his Instagram story. We would be lying if we said we weren’t jealous!

Check out the story below:

Meanwhile, last week, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

“you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby,” shared Nicola Peltz with an adorable picture that witnessed her big rock.

Brooklyn Beckham commented, “My girl forever xxx I love you more than anything ❤️❤️❤️”

