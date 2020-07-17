Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan & Robert Pattinson All Set To Star In A Film Together, READ DEETS!

The first time we saw Tom Holland and Sebastian Stan in a film together was Captain America: Civil War (2016). That was the first Marvel film in which Tom appeared as Spider-Man. His interaction with Seb aka Bucky happened during the fight scene. However, no one can forget Peter Parker’s hilarious reaction to Bucky’s metal arm. Well, the duo is all set to come together for another thrilling film.

What’s exciting is this film will not only have Tom and Sebastian, but also feature Robert Pattinson. It’s like Marvel and DC universe has come together to produce a film that’s going to knock it out of the park. As reported by Comicbook, the talented trio will star in a Netflix drama titled, The Devil All The Time.

The Devil All The Time is based on the book of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. The film is a psychological thriller. It tells us the events that happened between World War II and the Vietnam War. This Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan and Robert Pattinson starrer will tell us the stories of people who are badly impacted by the effect of the war.

Along with Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, and Robert Pattinson, the film also stars Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling, and Pokey LaFarge. It will be helmed by Antonio Campos. The Devil All The Time will release on September 16, 2020.

Check out the announcement made by Netflix film below:

Pokey LaFarge in THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, from director Antonio Campos, coming to Netflix globally 16 September pic.twitter.com/ZQm35ilMyf — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Tom Holland has started the shooting of Uncharted recently. The actor is shooting with all the precautions and safety on the sets. Sebastian Stan will be next seen in Marvel’s Disney+ series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series also stars Anthony Mackie. Robert Pattinson is all set to wear the cape in Matt Reeves, The Batman.

