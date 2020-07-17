Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Tries To Stop Friend From A Fight Outside Restaurant Alleged Over Racist Remarks, WATCH

Cole Sprouse has been in the news a lot lately. From his break-up rumours with Lili Reinhart and participation in the Black Live Matter movement to his arrest and accusation of sexual assault, he’s grabbing many headlines. This time, the Five Feet Apart actor has made news related to a fight.

The Riverdale actor was spotted outside a restaurant on Thursday at Silver Lake, Los Angeles. As reported by Dailymail, outside the restaurant, Cole was trying to stop one of his male friends from a fight. The actor’s friend overheard one man passing some racist remarks. That’s when the fight happened.

The report mentions that the incident took place around midnight in LA. Cole Sprouse’s friend yelled at the other man he was fighting with – “You’re a racist!” That’s when the tension between both the groups started growing. In the video, the Riverdale actor is calming down his friend. He tries to take his friend away from the other man he was fighting with.

Cole Sprouse’s friend is a man with long hair tied in a ponytail. His friend accuses the other person of passing racist remarks and pushes him. But the man denies saying anything as such.

A woman told Cole and his friend to leave the area. She tells them, “You guys need to go!” Not just the Riverdale actor, but she tries to move everyone away from that place outside the restaurant. Check out the video and pics below:

Cole Sprouse, 16.07.20 Cole au restaurant avec Nic Mercado et des amis, se fait bousculer durant un fight en essayant de défendre ses amis lors d'une soirée à Silverlake. (8/8)#ColeSprouse pic.twitter.com/Xjz2S1tLzA — RIVERDALE FRANCE (@Riverdale_FR_) July 16, 2020

Cole Sprouse, 16.07.20 Cole au restaurant avec Nic Mercado et des amis, se fait bousculer durant un fight en essayant de défendre ses amis lors d'une soirée à Silverlake. (7/8)#ColeSprouse pic.twitter.com/Rxr5BBIBfN — RIVERDALE FRANCE (@Riverdale_FR_) July 16, 2020

Cole Sprouse, 16.07.20 Cole au restaurant avec Nic Mercado et des amis, se fait bousculer durant un fight en essayant de défendre ses amis lors d'une soirée à Silverlake. (3/8)#ColeSprouse pic.twitter.com/DUPf3ZuzEr — RIVERDALE FRANCE (@Riverdale_FR_) July 16, 2020

I have no idea how he could stay so calm in this situation.#colesprouse pic.twitter.com/s3plFr8oBP — michelle sprouse❤︎ (@onlyxtun1) July 16, 2020

The portal has reached out to Cole Sprouse’s rep for a comment on this incident. So far there is no response.

