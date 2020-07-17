‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Wants To Give The Shield To Someone & It’s Neither Falcon Nor Bucky!

Everyone who watched Avengers: Endgame knows the ending of the film is very emotional. Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America gives up on his superpowers. When he returns after placing the infinity stones, he is an old man. In the film, he gives away his shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson aka Falcon.

When Cap passed on his mantle to Falcon, it received mixed reactions. Many fans were hoping that Steve will give the shield to Sebastian Stan’s Bucky. But that didn’t happen. However, in real life, Chris wants to give the shield to someone and it’s neither Sam nor Bucky.

Yes, you read it right. Our beloved Captain America has found someone else worthy of holding the shield. Well, it’s none other than 6-year-old Bridger. Bridger saved his little sister from a dog attack. Earlier, Chris had shared a video message and called him a real superhero. There’s another part in the video in which Bridger is wearing the Captain America suit. He’s sitting on a swing with his younger sister. Despite praising him on video, the Knives Out actor wasn’t done. He took to his Twitter and repeated Black Panther’s dialogue.

Chris Evans shared the video, “‘Get this man a shield.’💙”. Check out the tweet below from our former Captain America:

‘Get this man a shield.’💙 https://t.co/nrchaKdoAW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 16, 2020

Well, that’s really sweet of Chris!

On the work front, Chris Evans was last seen in Defencing Jacob, an Apple TV+ web series. The show also starred Jaeden Martell and Michelle Dockery. Also, actor recently cleared all the rumours and said that he won’t be returning as Captain America in the MCU.

