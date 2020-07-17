Johnny Depp’s Ex Winona Ryder’s Statement Against Amber Heard’s Allegations: “My Experience Was So Wildly Different”

Johnny Depp libel trial has witnessed a lot in just a week. The actor is suing The Sun over an article that referred to him as a ‘wife-beater’. Currently, Johnny is at the witness box and providing his evidence against Amber Heard.

In the past few days, we saw Depp making some serious allegations against the Aquaman actress. From Amber defecating on his bed to punching him in the face, a lot has been revealed.

The upcoming proceedings were awaiting Johnny Depp’s ex-partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder’s statement in the case. Both of them have previously denied facing any kind of violence while they were with the actor.

However, yesterday both the parties (NGN and Johnny Depp) mutually decided that there would be no need for Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder to appear at the stand. This was because the case is in reference to violence against Amber Heard, and not Depp’s previous relationships. However, The Sun’s attorney did mention that she would have liked to cross examine both the exes.

The court, however, decided to publish written statements of both Johnny Depp’s witnesses. While ex-wife Vanessa mentioned how Heard’s allegations have damaged his career, Winona went onto call them ‘horrific’.

Winona Ryder’s statement read, “I am aware of the violence allegations that have been made publicly for the last few years by Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard. I knew Johnny very well years ago. We were together as a couple for four years, and I counted him as my best friend, and as close to me as family… I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him… He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.”

Who do you think has the upper hand in the Johnny Depp libel case? Share with us in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!