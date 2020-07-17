Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things Sued For STEALING The Concept; Netflix Reacts!

Stranger Things ft. Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp amongst others have been sued for copyright infringement. The makers along with Netflix have been accused of stealing the idea for the show. Below is all the scoop you need.

The legal battle has been initiated by the production company, Rover Entertainment. Their official claims that the idea for the show has been copied by their TV series, Totem. Both Netflix and creator Duffer Brothers are being sued.

The lawsuit claims that Stranger Things, as well as Totem, have been linked by Aaron Sims. As per claims, the creative company has previously helped Totem writer Jeffrey Kennedy develop the project.

In Totem, one witnesses a young girl, Kimimela (Kim) possessing supernatural powers. She along with her friends find a portal gate to battle a dark spirit called Azrael. Now, there seems an uncanny resemblance with Stranger Things. We see Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven (El) with supernatural powers fighting the Demogorgon with her friends.

Just not that, Jeffrey Kennedy claims that his show has been inspired by the death of his childhood friend, Clint Osthimer. Clint suffered from epilepsy.

The lawsuit by Totem makers reads, “During their childhood together in rural Indiana, Osthimer, and Kennedy dealt with the constant threat of Osthimer’s ‘personal demon’, epilepsy, which created ‘lightning showers’ in his brain. These lightning showers or seizures would send him to an alternate supernatural plane where the demon resided.”

However, streaming giant Netflix has rubbished all these claims. In a conversation with The Wrap, Stranger Things’ rep said, “Mr Kennedy has been peddling these far-fetched conspiracy theories for years, even though Netflix has repeatedly explained to him that The Duffer Brothers had never heard of him or his unpublished script until he began threatening to sue them.”

It continues, “After we refused to give in to his demands for a payoff, he filed this baseless lawsuit. There is no shortage of people who would like to claim credit for creating Stranger Things. But the truth is the show was independently conceived by The Duffer Brothers and is the result of their creativity and hard work.”

