After months of being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, production of films and series across the globe have now resumed work. A much-awaited series that has returned to sets is Netflix’s Stranger Things 4. The OTT platform and the show’s official twitter accounts shared posts that indicate the same.

For those who do not know, the production of ST4 had initially gone on floors in February this year, but filming was stopped in mid-March when the spread of the virus began. The series creators, The Duffer Brothers, even teased the return of David Harbour’s Hopper at the start of the year.

Now, the official Twitter account of Netflix tweeted a cryptic picture of a clapperboard and captioned it, “Today in Hawkins…” The show is set in the set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana and hence this post indicates that production of Stranger Things 4 has resumed.

The official Twitter account of Stranger Things also shared a picture on their social media platform. They tweeted the same image and captioned it, “meanwhile in the upside down…”

meanwhile in the upside down… pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

The Stranger Things Writers shared a photo revealing a pep rally for the school. Also, pictures of the star cast on the sets of Stranger Things 4 in Atlanta have started doing rounds on social media. Sported there were Natalia Dyer, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink.

natalia dyer, sadie sink and gaten matarazzo on set of stranger things 4 today pic.twitter.com/eR9TuNysOD — best of stranger things (@sthingstuff) October 2, 2020

Natalia Dyer was snapped wearing a grey sweater vest over a white shirt. She paired it with a blue, pink and white print maxi skirt and boots. She also carried along a blue denim jacket and a sling bag. The actress was clicked wearing a white face mask.

Gaten Matarazzo was clicked in a black long-sleeved shirt under a white short-sleeved shirt with khakis. He also sported a white trucker’s cap. Sadie Sink was snapped standing next to him in a grey jacket and blue jeans between takes.

The production hiatus of Stranger Things 4 has helped the writing staff complete all of this season’s scripts. Netflix renewed the show for its fourth season last September.

