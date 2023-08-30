Florence Pugh got brutally mocked over her see-through Valentino gown at the Valentino Haute Couture event last year, which made her n*pples visible in a sheer pink dress. The actress has now addressed the controversy in a new interview, admitting that she did found the intense reaction from the Internet scary but she will not hide her body. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Florence Pugh, on the work front, is currently basking in the success of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which starred Cillian Murphy in the lead. The film has grossed more than $700 million at the global box office.

Circling back to Florence Pugh’s latest interview, as per The Daily Mail, the actress shared, “I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my b**b- I would much rather lay it all out.” She continued, “I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown “too much” of myself. When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my n*pples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up.”

Take a look:

german tv mentioning florence pugh in her pink valentino dress while talking about fashion moments of the year. i just know that’s right pic.twitter.com/WLeKgnY1Rd — paula 🦋 (@FL0RENCEWH0RE) December 27, 2022

Florence Pugh shed more light on the incident saying, “It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy.” She continued, “Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time. I think we’re in this swing now where lots of people are saying, “I don’t give a sh*t.”

For the unversed, this is not the first time when the Midsommar actress has addressed the controversy. At the time of the backlash, she took to her social media and shared, “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.”

Florence added, “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t**s’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. ‘I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my bre*st size and am not scared of it.”

Florence, in her latest interview, also discussed her style saying she has always been interested in wearing loud clothing adding that when she was a teenager, she would buy the most outrageous things.

