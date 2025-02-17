Kim Sae Ron’s sudden death just at the age of 24 has sent shockwaves through the industry. In particular, after it was reported that the police planned to handle it as a suicide, the news shed light on the alarming situation in the South Korean entertainment industry. In the last few years, many mainstream young Korean celebrities faced sudden deaths, questioning the “toxic” fan culture there that often caused the tragedies. Amid many questions regarding Kim Sae Ron’s death, the director who worked with her last spoke out.

According to the Korean media outlet Hankook Ilbo, director Shin Jae Ho, who collaborated with the late actress on her last film Guitar Man, reflected on his experience. “I first met actress Kim Sae Ron at the script reading for ‘Guitar Man.’ She was so bright. She was easygoing and even went out to eat together after the reading. We ate and talked a lot together,” he said.

Director Shin added that she was extremely dedicated to her job and on set, she felt like a “senior” rather than a young actor. With her years of experience, she often appeared as an acting teacher, said the Guitar Man director. “She told me and the others that she would work hard on this project. She was very motivated and has been a professional actress working in this field for a long time,” Shin Jae Ho stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김새론 (@ron_sae)

Talking about how passionate and determined she was about her last film, the director added, “She practiced keyboard for her role in the movie. She was a friend who loved music. We supported each other while filming, so I can’t believe the current situation and am very sad.”

While her unexpected death came as a shock to many, the people she last worked with are especially heartbroken. Director Shin Jae Ho revealed that the staff members of Guitar Man contacted him yesterday expressing their grief. He shared that the actress always maintained positive relationships with others on the set. “Kim always made being on set fun. She was sincere and thorough in her work but easygoing in her daily life. She gave presents to the staff and made many happy memories,” Director Shin recalled.

For the unversed, on February 16, the lifeless body of Kim Sae Ron was discovered at her residence in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. A friend, who came over to her house, found her body and phoned emergency numbers. Police initially ruled out any possibility of foul play. However, as per the latest reports by The Korea Times, the National Office of Investigation declared that her death is “presumed to be a suicide.” The case will be further handled in that direction.

Kim Sae Ron’s death is one of the long list of examples of community being forgiving to men but love crucifying women. — 𝓵𝓸𝓻𝔂 ♛ 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 230 (@dainsleiftham) February 16, 2025

No matter how misogynistic SK’s ent industry is, I always believed Kim Sae Ron could make a comeback with time and she spends time reflecting. She’s one of the brightest young actresses alongside the Kims (Yoojung, Sohyun, Hyanggi), how can she leave us so soon like this…. — nedi 🍉 (@nedihalmeoni) February 16, 2025

Korean movie industry is actually sick.

They bully their celebrities till they commit suicide.

When they’re dead, they start feeling sorry.

Omg. Rip Kim sae Ron 💔 — Mbiwe 🌼 (@Achalugo1_) February 16, 2025

Fans of the late actress have taken to various social media platforms to mourn her tragic passing, while some also remembered her through some of her popular works like Bloodhounds, The Man from Nowhere, Hi! School-Love On, Mirro of the Witch, and more.

Some fans also speculated that the recent hate against Kim Sae Ron has led to the tragedy. Following her DUI incident in 2022, the actress faced significant criticism, when a photo with Kim Soo Hyun added fuel to the fire. Many believe the bullying has led her to make such a heartbreaking decision.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Trailer Review: Lee Min-Ho, Ahn Hyo-Seop & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Join Hands To Save The World From Apocalypse

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News