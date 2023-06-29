The hit Netflix series Squid Game is set for its second season, and fans are eager to know what the makers have wrapped in for them. However, ever since Squid Game 2 cast was announced, the show came under fire. As many questioned the lack of diversity in the show’s cast, the makers recently revealed the rest of the cast members. Now, many claim that the show’s lead Lee Jung Jae is behind the casting of the show as he gave his good friend, former BIGBANG member T.O.P, a break in the hit show.

The popular crime thriller Squid Game brought a unique story to the screens and broke several records of the OTT giant. The show’s first season broke Netflix’s record of the most watched series with 1.65 billion hours in the first 28 days of its release.

Squid Game 2 makers, as a part of Netflix Tudum, confirmed Jung Jae, Byung-hun, Ha-joon and Gong Yoo would reprise their respective roles. The new cast members included Yim Siwan, Kang Na-haeul, Yang Dong-geun and The Glory fame Park Sung-hoon. Now, the additional cast members are Park Gyu Young, Jo Yu Ri, Won Ji An, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P, David Lee, Noh Jae Won and Kang Ae Sim.

Amid the rumours that Jung Jae was involved in Squid Game 2 cast, his agency Artist Company recently released a statement clearing all allegations. As per Soompi, the statement read, “Some of the reports that claim actor Lee Jung Jae was involved in the casting of “Squid Game 2” are not true. The casting of a project is the authority of the director and the production company. In particular, actor Lee Jung Jae understands more than anyone that due to the great interest in Squid Game 2, many actors work hard to make an appearance, and [the cast members] are decided through audition.”

The agency concluded, “Accordingly, we would like to reiterate that it is not true that actor Lee Jung Jae was involved in the casting of Squid Game 2.”

