The Kardashian sisters know how to stay relevant in the showbiz industry. Their personal lives have always been the talk of the town. Be it their relationship with their partners/ex-partners or even their own family members. According to reports, the sisters are again having a feud, adding to the same list of controversies. Read on to find out what is actually going on between them!

Kourtney and Kim have been at odds on the recent episode of The Kardashians. Adding to the same, their long-running feud can be traced back to May 2022, when both of them reared up once again. The event took place after Kim partnered with luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana on a ’90s-inspired collection just four months after D&G opened their ’90s archive for Kourt’s wedding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Buzz Feed, Kim’s collection seemingly ended up being very similar to the entire vibe of Kourtney’s wedding, which led to the Poosh founder accusing her of using the lavish ceremony “as a business opportunity.” In their family drama show, Kourtney has always expressed her disappointment over Kim as she appeared to choose business over the family with no regard for her feelings.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have had indirect confrontations throughout the season. With all that, Kourt says that she is reluctant to speak to the SKIMS founder because she anticipates a negative response. Labelling Kim as “greedy”, she called her “intolerable” to have a conversation with, “who she is to her core.”

Upon expressing her disappointment in Kim for her wedding, Kourt elaborated in a confessional, “No one gives a f*ck about anything. It’s like the Wild West. Like, we’re gonna take and do as we want — whatever’s best for us.” While adding more about the SKIMS founder, she added, “It felt like there’s no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding”.

With all that brawl, the family drama of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kourtney and all the family members is streaming on the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Pete Davidson Back In Rehab After Struggling With PTSD & Bordernline Personality Disorder, Insiders Say “He Has A Lot Of People In His Corner…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News