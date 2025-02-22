Weeks after the birth of Gisele Budchen’s child with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, it seems like her former husband Tom Brady is giving an old flame another chance. The former NFL player has reportedly rekindled romance with Irina Shayk, more than a year after they first broke off their short fling.

A new report has suggested that the former American football player and the supermodel have gotten back in touch and are open to giving their fling another chance and see where this goes this time around. Here’s what we know about Tom and Irina’s reported resurging relationship at the moment.

Have Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Rekindled Their Romance More Than A Year After Split?

According to Page Six, the Super Bowl star and the model have kept their rekindled equation lowkey and quiet. “Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to see where things go,” a source told the portal. Another source claimed they took a trip together around New Year’s.

“They’ve been talking on the phone. Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip,” the insider claimed. Nothing is too serious at the moment and they are going with the flow. Tom and Irina were first linked in May 2023 at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Italy. The rumors were rubbished at the time, but they were later spotted.

The model was spotted at Tom’s place and they were often spotted by the paparazzi. They were later reported to have called it quits in October 2023 after only around four months of dating. Now, it seems that they’ve brought back their romance from the past and given it another chance to bloom.

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady’s Previous Relationships

For the unversed, Irina was in a relationship with Bradley Cooper till 2019. They have a 7 year old daughter named Lea De Seine who they coparent. He is currently dating Gigi Hadid at the moment. On the other hand, Tom was married to Gisele Bündchen for 13 long years but their divorce was finalized in October 2022. They also have two kids Benjamin and Vivian.

Tom also has a son Jack with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. With Gisele recently having given birth, she is also the mother of another baby boy with her boyfriend. It is to be seen how long Tom and Irina’s rekindled romance will go especially with them coparenting with their former partners.

