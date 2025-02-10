Tom Brady is known for his football career. Now, even though he might not get involved in any championship rings, he didn’t miss bringing the glam on the ground at the Super Bowl 2025. He debuted as the broadcaster for Fox looking as manly as he is in a dark bluish-grey suit, but it was the shiny piece of accessory on his wrist that pulled us in to dig up a little more details about it.

Well, the player paired his look with a wristwatch that doesn’t belong to any ordinary category. While his fans noticed the huge blingy wristwatch, many slammed Brady for wearing such a hideous thing on his hand. The internet has given a mixed verdict on his fashion sense, and here we are to dissect a little further. Scroll down.

As Tom Brady began his new journey as the commentator at the Super Bowl 2025, he was seen in a pantsuit which he teamed with a crisp white shirt and a complimentary tie. However, it was the gold shiny watch on his wrist that grabbed everyone’s attention. After doing a bit of research, we found out the wrist accessory was designed by famous jeweler Jacob & Co. But that’s not it. The Caviar Tourbillon in Yellow Sapphires comes with a huge price tag that might leave your jaws dropped.

The timepiece that features 338 baguette-and rose-cut yellow sapphires totaling nearly 49 carats, along with 338 brilliant-cut diamonds costs around $740,000 (in Indian currency, 6.5 crore). Yes, that’s right. Earlier, Benjamin Arabov, CEO of Jacob & Co. said in a press conference, “Tom Brady is the epitome of excellence, both on and off the field,” and added, “The Caviar Tourbillon embodies the precision, luxury, and innovation that define Jacob & Co. We’re honored to have him represent the artistry and craftsmanship behind every piece we create.”

As soon as Tom Brady’s pictures went viral on the internet, social media users gave mixed reactions to it. Taking X (formerly known as Twitter) by storm, one of the users wrote, “Tom Brady’s watch is a showstopper,” another one commented, “That thing looks like something Indiana Jones had to excavate.” One of his fans noted, “Goat doing goat things.”

On the other hand, a few of the netizens slammed the football player for putting such a thing on his hand. One stated that it was “gaudy and ugly”, while another one commented, “Is it just me, or is this ugly AF?” Another X user wrote, “Even if I had that much money, I wouldn’t waste it on that.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Tom Brady’s watch that made a splash all over the internet and media?

