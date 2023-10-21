Looks like the brief romance between NFL star Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk has abruptly come to an end. According to new reports, Brady and Shayk are no longer together as the apparent love between them has fizzled out. Tom Brady was earlier in the headlines for his divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen. He was then soon rumoured to be dating Irina Shayk which did not go down well with the Internet. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Tom Brady split from his wife, Gisele Bundchen in October 2022 after being together for 16 years. On the other hand, Irina Shayk first shot to fame when she was in a relationship with soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo for five years. The two dated from 2010 to 2015. The duo first met on the set of an Armani ad campaign. She also dated Bradley Cooper earlier.

Circling back to the break up of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk, according to TMZ, the two have parted ways just after a few months of dating. The publication has shared that their brief but super attractive romance has come to an end. Sources close to the former love birds have revealed that they eventually “fizzled out.” The tipsters revealed that there was no drama or a scandal. It is believed that the signs were apparently clear since Brady and Shayk spent a lot of time in different cities.

For the unversed, Tom Brady was recently papped in Miami, whereas Irina Shayk was spotted in New York. And, it has been time since the two were clicked together. If reports are to be believed, it is in July and August 2023 when the romance between the two really picked up heat.

Irina Shayk spent a night at Tom Brady’s place in Los Angeles. The latter was also spotted caressing Irina in a car after spending the night together. If this was not enough, the duo even took an overseas trip and were also spotted coming out of the same London hotel.

Irina shared a picture of former lover Bradley Cooper last month on her socials while she was still going strong with Tom Brady. For the unversed, Irina shares a kid with Cooper.

