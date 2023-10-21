Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro share a close bond with each other, so much so that they openly discuss the scripts and run dialogues through each other. Leonardo and Robert are sharing the screen space in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of The Flower Moon, and it appears they clashed on the sets over a few dialogues. Leonardo apparently wanted to go for an improvisation of a scene that had Robert and Martin rolling their eyes. Scroll down to know the details.

This is not the first time Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have shared the screen together. The two Hollywood legends first worked together in This Boy’s Life in 1993 when Leonardo was just 17 and was starting out his career.

Speaking of Killers of the Flower Moon, according to Unilad, Martin Scorsese playfully poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio’s dialogue improvisations. Scorsese and Robert De Niro personally love improvisation, but it looks like DiCaprio’s improv while filming their new movie went a little too far. When asked about Dicaprio’s intensity for improvisation, Scorsese said, “Oh, [it was] endless, endless, endless!” He further shared, “Then Bob [Robert De Niro] didn’t want to talk. Every now and then, Bob and I would look at each other and roll our eyes a little bit. And we’d tell him, ‘You don’t need that dialogue.’”

It seemed Robert De Niro got annoyed with Leonardo DiCaprio’s improvisations but apparently avoided saying anything to his face since they share a close bond with each other. However, Leonardo’s improvement clearly made things difficult for Robert.

Leonardo DiCaprio has, so far, not reacted to Martin Scorsese’s comments, but we will keep you posted.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s love for improvisation is very much known in the industry. The Titanic star made news when he ended up bleeding his hand for real while filming Quentin Tarantino’s 2013 Django Unchained.

Speaking of Killers of the Flower Moon, the film is based on the story of an indigenous community called Osage Nation. The film hit the theatres on October 20.

