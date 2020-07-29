Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Go For A Long Drive In Lamborghini While Jamming On DJ Khaled & Drake’s Popstar

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are indeed one of the most loved couples of Hollywood. They always share the lovely moments of their life with their fans. Be it any outing or road trip; they never fail to post pictures and videos for their fans.

Recently the couple was seen going for a long drive in their Lamborghini while jamming to DJ Khaled and Drake’s new track Popstar. Watch the Instagram video here:

Meanwhile, if you have a look at Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s Instagram, you will be so jealous as they always give us #CoupleGoals. In a recent post by Justin Bieber, Hailey was seen doing some Karate kick, and we must say that the girl got some skills. In the caption, her lovely husband wrote, “MY KARATE BABY”

Prior to this, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also had a short trip last weekend. The couple even visited Kanye West before their trip. The couple tried knot in September last year, and since then, we are in awe of their mushy romance.

Justin Bieber also posted about his desire to be slow to speak and quick to listen. Yesterday, he posted, “My desire is to be slow to speak and quick to listen. My desire is to see people the way God sees people. My desire is to have compassion for those who are hurting. My desire is to encourage the broken. My desire is to use my past to help those who are seeking truth”

Well, this is some inspiration all of us need. What are your views on Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s mushy romance? Do let us know

