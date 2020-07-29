During a recent podcast, T.I. and guest rapper Jeezy discussed the potential of reconnecting with the third member of the Mt. Rushmore of Trap Music. During the episode, the duo spoke about them coming together again.

T.I. said such a move would be the ‘best case scenario’ for trap music. Jeezy asserts that this patch up would require a ‘mafia-style, backroom conversation’ and compares their rivalry to that of businessmen who went to Harvard and Yale still coming together for the good of all.

During an episode of TIs ExpediTIously, the singer invited Jeezy to discuss a few things. T.I. asked Jeezy what he thinks needs to happen to squash the beef with Gucci Mane. Jeezy replied, “I just feel like that gotta be one of those mafia backroom conversations.”

Jeezy continued, “It gotta really be a convo. What I’ve learned over the years, this shi*t big business. People that went to Yale still do business with people that went to Harvard. So it’s just one of those real convos, it’s been decades.”

T.I. and Jeezy want to have a conversation with Gucci Mane to squash their beef pic.twitter.com/QNJAHdaqoS — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) July 28, 2020

During the conversation, T.I. also spoke about the theory that he felt Gucci kept his distance from him because he’s closer to Jeezy. However, T.I. also said that if the three Atlanta trap stars did collaborate, it would be a big move for trap music. T.I. also noted that for his trap music museum, he couldn’t leave Gucci out. The conversation prompted an intense debate among fans on Twitter as well, due to the contentious nature of Gucci and Jeezy’s beef throughout the years.

A brief view of how Gucci and Jeezy’s fight started. The beef began in 2005 when they recorded their first collaboration on “Icy.” Jeezy was under the impression that the song would appear on his debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. But Gucci used it for his debut independent album, Trap House. Jeezy also claimed he was never paid for the Billboard hit record. Then Jeezy dropped “Stay Strapped,” a diss record claiming that he had a bounty on Gucci. Gucci responded with “Round One,” and made it very clear he’s not cool with Jeezy.

In 2006, Gucci was acquitted and released another track that dropped diss lines toward Jeezy on “745.” In 2008, a longtime collaborator with Jeezy, DJ Drama, appeared on Gucci’s Gangster Grillz mixtape, The Movie. In 2009, Jeezy’s crew got into a fight with DJ Drama’s team, and during an interview, Jeezy called Drama a “b*tch.”

However, later that year the trio called a truce with each other, Gucci and Jeezy even worked on music together. Their feud was reignited after their crews got into a fight (neither Jeezy nor Gucci was there). Then as the years continued, they kept firing shots at one another and made more diss tracks.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!