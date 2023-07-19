Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest names in the South film industry, and the actor enjoys a massive fan following. He’ll be next seen in ‘Kushi’ opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is treating the fans with posters and songs of the film every now and then on social media. Amid the same, Vijay attended the success meet of his brother’s film ‘Baby’, and during the event, a crazy fan chased him on the stage to touch his feet leading him to run away, and netizens are now reacting to his video online. Scroll below to watch it.

Vijay enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has over 18 million followers on Instagram. He often shows fans his luxurious life on the platform, and we love his family pictures.

Now talking about the latest scoop, during the success meet of Anand Deverakonda’s ‘Baby, who happens to be Vijay Deverakonda’s brother, a fan chased the actor on the stage during the live event to touch his feet.

Little did Vijay know, he backed off and ran away from the fan at that very moment, and the video of the same is now doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Vijay Deverakonda’s video, a user on Instagram trolled him and commented, “This script is far better than Vijay’s movies”

Another user commented, “Oh god why did he run away like that I mean after all this boy was a kiddo fan!! Lol lol 🤣”

A third commented, “Deverakonda be like.. Mujhe to kabaddi khelni bhe nhi ati😂”

A fourth commented, “Inn chichoro ke piche kya pagal hain log”

What are your thoughts on Vijay’s latest video going viral online? Tell us in the space below.

