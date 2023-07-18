Actress Hansika Motwani was recently subjected to the most awkward situation, which she realised later. During a promotion event for her upcoming film, the actress was accompanied by her co-star Robo Shankar. The comedian took a chance to describe his beautiful co-actress but he took the opportunity to bring forth his weird f*tish for the actress.

In what can be called a lecherous speech publicly s*xualising the actress, Shankar in the media event, went on to say a few words about Hansika. Since he chose his local language to express his thoughts, Hansika was totally unaware of what the actor was saying and she kept smiling throughout the speech.

In his speech, Robo Shankar said, “She’s a wax doll. How we make a dough with maida atta flour. Mix it, knead it, and when we throw it on the wall and it sticks. For a scene to touch her legs and thighs, I begged her a lot, I fell on her feet too. I pleaded to just touch her toe atleast. But she refused.” According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor added that she (Hansika) allowed Aadhi, the hero of the film, to touch her leg. The supporting star stated that there were advantages to being a hero.

India Herald quotes that the actor said that Hansika told her after refusing to get caressed by him, “Only aadhi (the actor) wants to touch me and act. No one else should touch it. Only then did I understand that a hero is a hero…”

The actor has been constantly slammed for crossing his line, though he mentioned that his speech should be taken in a light and jolly manner. Reports state the the team of their film ‘Partner’ has apologised to Hansika Motwani on Robo Shankar’s behalf.

