In a prolific career spanning over a decade, Vijay Devarakonda played memorable characters that won millions of hearts with his stellar performances.

Such has been the popularity and craze for the talented, versatile and bankable actor that he became a household name and later cemented his stardom as a pan India star becoming the ‘national crush’ of the country!

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s have a look at some of the super hit films that made him establish as the most desirable and bankable actor of the country.

Arjun Reddy

Touted to be a career-defining film, Vijay Devarakonda metamorphosed his most memorable character role in Arjun Reddy. Having played the character with such finesse that it is hard to imagine any other actor playing the role with such perfection. He left his stamp on this iconic character Arjun Reddy – a young surgeon with functioning alcoholism and a furious temper spirals into self-destruction when he learns that his girlfriend is marrying another man. The film received praises from the viewers and Vijay got his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Dear Comrade

Yet another remarkable film from Vijay Devarakonda that will be cherished by the audience and his ardent fans for long. Given the time his character arc changes and the ease with which he adapts to it, is testament to his talent as an actor. He proved that he isn’t just an angry man or a compulsive flirt, he is the complete package. His chemistry with the gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna was like an icing on the cake!

Geetha Govindam

Vijay Deverakonda pairs up with Rashmika Mandanna in this romantic family entertainer. His irresistible chemistry with Rashmika who plays the role of Geetha, an independent and a level-headed woman, makes the film incredibly entertaining. While the film impressed audiences and critics alike with its exciting screenplay and story, it also extracted the best out of Vijay in an out-and-out comic avatar.

Taxiwaala

Similar to his larger-than-life, heroic characters, Vijay Devarakonda pulled off the role of a taxi driver effortlessly and with great conviction. When nothing seems to work out for his character in the film, he decides to become a taxi driver to make a living. On his hunt for a car, he stumbles upon a vintage car. He gives it a makeover and the car turns his luck around. However, his joy is short-lived as he soon finds out that the car is possessed. The movie worked wonders for the makers, largely thanks to a wonderful performance from VD!

Pelli Choopulu

Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma starrer ‘Pelli Choopulu’ was one of the best Telugu films of the decade it released. The film was a massive hit, and the stars had received a lot of praise from all corners. The film won not only positive reviews from critics but also received the two National Film Awards for Best Telugu Film and Best Screenplay at the 64th National Film Awards. It was a breezy romantic entertainer with soulful music by Vivek Sagar.

