Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on Netflix and enjoys a massive fan following post the success of the same. The show stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, David Harbour and Winona Ryder in pivotal roles.

These kids became insanely popular with their stint on the show and today, we have a really interesting trivia for y’all.

The series starts when Noah Schnapp aka Will Byers’ goes missing in Indiana. Do y’all remember the fourth episode of Season 1 where David Harbour’s Jim Hopper finds Will’d body and he was confirmed dead on the show?

For the same creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers ordered a fake body prop for Stranger Things and later decided to play a prank on Noah’s real mother.

The creators took Noah’s mom to a dark closet where the fake corpse was lying and revealed to Entertainment Weekly that, “We immediately took Noah’s mom aside, told her we had something to show her, and led her into a dark closet where we had propped up this frighteningly realistic corpse of her son.”

Talking about Noah Schnapp’s mother’s reaction, the Duffer brothers said, “After the initial shock, she loved it.”

Later, she posed for pictures with the fake corpse and sent the pictures to her friends. Haha, that would have been one deadly prank to deal with.

Meanwhile, the cast of Stranger Things is currently shooting for Season 4 and a while ago, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke were spotted in Atlanta. The pictures of the same went crazy viral on the internet in no time.

