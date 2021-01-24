Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Samay Shah AKA Gogi Sending Kisses To Palak Sidhwani Grabs Eyeballs!

Palak Sidhwani is an absolute beauty to die for. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress never misses a chance to show fashionista hidden inside her and thanks to it, her Instagram family gets to witness her breathtaking pictures.

Those who are part of her Instafamily would be aware of how Palak can pull off anything- be it traditional attire, super casual outfit or a strictly formal look. Recently, our beloved ‘Sonu’ shared a picture featuring herself in a black and white Bardot top with puffed sleeves. She paired it with white trousers. “Hey instafam, How’s it going?!” reads her caption.

Soon after the picture was posted, Samay Shah aka Gogi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took to comment section and reaction with a kiss emoji. Palak Sidhwani too replied back with a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Nidhi Bhanushali left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last year. Palak Sidhwani replaced her to play the character of Sonu. Initially, she faced wrath on social media for replacing Nidhi but eventually got acceptance from fans. But have you ever wondered how she got a role in such a big show? Let’s dig it deep down.

Palak revealed it all during her chat with Mayapuri. Very few would be aware that Palak was part of Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra led Hostages web series. Palak had a small role in the series but was praised for her performance. Luckily, the one who selected her for the web series was also the casting director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit, she was asked if she would like to be part of the sitcom. She agreed and auditioned for the role and was roped in for Sonu’s character.

